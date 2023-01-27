MAGNA leads the region with its Grand Opening of Future Retail Service Center for BMW Group brands in the Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023--
The official dealership for BMW Group in the Dominican Republic, Magna Motors, inaugurated the first service center under the new design and format for this type of facility, making it the most cutting-edge and complete in the Caribbean.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005644/en/
Juan Vargas, Manager of BMW, Santo Domingo, Agustín Lama Verdeja, CEO at Magna Motors; Reiner Braun, President and CEO at BMW Group Latin America; Alejandro Echeagaray, CEO of Importer Markets for BMW Group Latin America and the Caribbean at BMW Group Latin America. (Photo: Business Wire)
On a stunningly modern stage featuring special guests, Magna Motors executives and regional representatives of BMW Group, the dealership officially began operations to provide after-sales services to customers of the three BMW Group brands: BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.
The modern automotive center is 100% compliant with Future Retail standards. It has the capacity to serve up to 40 vehicles per day and provide express detailing services, and contains a spare parts and accessories store, restaurant and bar.
It also has an active air-conditioned reception for all brands and the expansion of the FastLane express service. The facilities offer a comprehensive after-sales experience that consolidates all the service areas for BMW Group brands into the same place. It features an active reception and parking spaces for motorcycles, as well as accessory and equipment stores for all brands.
In his opening speech, Agustín Lama Verdeja, CEO of Magna Motors, emphasized that, "This is not just another maintenance garage. This is a new and very different service experience; not only for vehicles, but also for customers—where they become part of the experience, connecting in a deeper way with the brands and their passion."
In a tour of the facilities as part of the opening ceremony, Lama Verdeja said that customers will find everything they need thanks to the combination of the concepts of high quality, exclusivity, personalized service, comfort and modernity.
For his part, on his first visit to the country, the President and CEO of BMW Group Latin America stated, “I would like to acknowledge the accomplishments that Grupo MAGNA has achieved in the previous year. These accomplishments both here and in Uruguay have been important and have significantly contributed to the BMW Group. From leading sales in the Premium sector, the introduction and strengthening of electromobility, customer satisfaction and, without a doubt, facilities like these, you have elevated the company's name to the top."
The event featured the attendance of Agustín Lama Verdeja, Magna Motors CEO; Reiner Braun, President and CEO of BMW Group Latin America; Alejandro Echeagaray, CEO of Importer Markets for BMW Group Latin America and the Caribbean at BMW Group Latin America; as well as special guests and customers of the brand.
The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005644/en/
CONTACT: Jeimy De Los Santos
+1 (809) 712-5123
KEYWORD: CARIBBEAN UNITED STATES DOMINICAN REPUBLIC NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER AUTOMOTIVE TRANSPORT AUTOMOTIVE OTHER TRANSPORT
SOURCE: Magna Motors
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/27/2023 11:08 AM/DISC: 01/27/2023 11:08 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005644/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.