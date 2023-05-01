HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2023--
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.115 per Class B unit, payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.
