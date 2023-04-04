HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss operational and financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Thursday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).
Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s first quarter 2023 financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia is a publicly traded oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow. For more information, visit www.magnoliaoilgas.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005155/en/
CONTACT: Jim Johnson
713-842-9033
jjohnson@mgyoil.comTom Fitter
713-331-4802
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OIL/GAS FINANCE
SOURCE: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/04/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 04/04/2023 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005155/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.