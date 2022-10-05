CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022--
MAI Capital Management, LLC (“MAI”), a registered investment adviser specializing in comprehensive investment and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals and families, announces the addition of J.D. Loden to its team of advisors. Based in Naples, Florida, J.D. is transitioning his clients to MAI and expanding MAI’s presence in the southeast.
J.D. brings over three decades of professional experience in investment management and financial planning to MAI. In his most recent role, he specialized in advising high-net-worth clients including successful executives and business owners, retirees and those nearing retirement on how to maximize their savings and fulfill their financial goals. J.D. will assume the role of Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Director at MAI and will be joining MAI’s existing office in Naples, Florida headed by Mathew Mathias, Regional President.
“We are thrilled to add J.D.’s extensive experience to the team,” said Rick Buoncore, Managing Partner at MAI. “He harbors all the qualities we value in advisors at MAI, and I’m confident that he will integrate his client-focused approach to advising with the tools and investment solutions offered by MAI.”
“MAI’s broad resources will serve to enhance my client’s investment experience and expand the planning options available to them,” said J.D. “With the support of MAI, I look forward to continuing to focus on the success of my clients and growing MAI’s footprint in Florida.”
MAI is acquiring J.D.’s previous business, JD Loden Wealth Management Inc., marking continued growth since Galway Holdings (“Galway”), a leading financial services distribution company, completed its acquisition of MAI in September 2021. MAI has engaged in ongoing and strategic growth through M&A, partnerships, and organic activity that has broadened MAI’s client service offerings.
This month, MAI announced its partnership with West Point Business Group in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. In 2022, MAI acquired Prime Investment Advisors in Bethesda Maryland; Pareto Wealth Management in Northeast Ohio; Intersect Capital in San Ramon, California; Winfield Associates in Cleveland, Ohio; and Monarch Business & Wealth Management in New York City. Prior to that, MAI announced the acquisitions of Investment Planning Associates located in Rockville, Maryland; Queens Oak Advisors in Charlotte, North Carolina; Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, based in the Chicagoland area; Storey & Associates, located in North Canton, Ohio; HW Financial Advisors in Cleveland, Ohio; the wealth management division of Ownership Advisors in Cleveland, Ohio; MWM Investment Consulting located in Naples, Florida; and Geier Asset Management in Baltimore, Maryland.
“Our partnership with J.D. further broadens MAI’s financial planning footprint and lends an additional resource for clients in the southeast and across the MAI team,” added John Hahn, Executive Chairman at Galway.
J.D. joined MAI effective Oct. 3, 2022 and adds approximately $140 million in assets.
About MAI Capital Management
MAI is a fee-based registered investment adviser and wealth management firm based in Cleveland with 18 additional offices nationwide. As of August 31, 2022, MAI’s assets under management totaled $14.7 billion. The firm also provides comprehensive investment management and planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and athletes. MAI is led by Managing Partner Rick Buoncore. For more information, please visit www.mai.capital.
About Galway Holdings
Galway Holdings, LP (“Galway”) is a diversified financial services distribution platform focused on product distribution and differentiated client service leveraging technology, data analytics, and innovative risk-sharing solutions.
