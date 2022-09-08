CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022--
MAI Capital Management, LLC (“MAI”), a registered investment adviser specializing in comprehensive investment and financial planning for high-net-worth individuals, families, professional athletes and entertainers, continues to add to its executive-level talent with the addition of Colter Lewis as President of Wealth Management.
Lewis will be responsible for overseeing MAI’s wealth management platform and expanding the firm’s national presence, including key markets in the southwest. He will leverage his extensive experience in building multi-faceted advisory teams to drive talent acquisition and capabilities complementary to MAI’s full suite of offerings.
“The client experience and our advisory depth have always been at the center of our growth efforts,” said Rick Buoncore, Managing Partner of MAI. “Our team remains focused on expanding our reach and optimizing organic and inorganic growth, while building a leading, national wealth management firm. Colter will be integral to the next phase of MAI’s story, as we seek to add new services, insights, markets, and talent to benefit our clients.”
Lewis brings over 25 years of industry experience in investments, wealth management and private banking to his new role with MAI. Most recently, he served as the Texas Regional President of Northern Trust. Lewis is based in the greater Houston area and will also be responsible for expanding MAI’s presence in the southwest – key growth markets for the firm.
“MAI is an innovative and fast-growing organization in the highly competitive independent wealth management space,” said Lewis. “I was immediately drawn to our compelling growth story and focus on both the client and advisor experience. I look forward to building upon this foundation as we continue our national expansion.”
Lewis’ appointment comes at a time of sustained and strategic growth for MAI. The firm has acquired [22] RIAs across the country since 2018, expanding its reach across the Mid-Atlantic, northeast, and southeast regions of the U.S., while also building dedicated business units to serve its clients multifaceted needs, including MAI Investment Solutions, MAI Sports + Entertainment, MAI Insurance Solutions, a family office and more. MAI’s growth has been supported by its partnership with Wealth Partners Capital Group, a financial services holding company, and its 2021 acquisition by Galway Holdings, a leading financial services distribution company.
Buoncore added: “Building upon our strong leadership team is integral to achieving both short- and long-term success. Our clients come to us because of our talented and seasoned team and the comprehensive solutions we offer. Colter has a track record of building extraordinary wealth management teams, and we’re excited to leverage his leadership to reach our goal of becoming a national wealth management platform.”
Lewis is a graduate of Abilene Christian University and holds the Certified Private Wealth Advisor ® and Chartered Financial Consultant ® designations. He is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. Outside of his work in the financial services industry, he serves as a board member for DePelchin Children’s Center, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and the President’s Leadership Council for Houston Methodist Hospital.
About MAI Capital Management
MAI is a fee-based registered investment adviser and wealth management firm based in Cleveland with 17 additional offices nationwide. As of June 30, 2022, MAI’s assets under management totaled $13.4B. The firm also provides comprehensive investment management and planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families, and athletes. MAI is led by Managing Partner Rick Buoncore. For more information, please visit www.mai.capital.
About Galway Holdings
Galway Holdings, LP (“Galway”) is a diversified financial services distribution platform focused on product distribution and differentiated client service leveraging technology, data analytics, and innovative risk-sharing solutions.
