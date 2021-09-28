CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on developing potential first-in-class oncology drugs (“MAIA”), announced today that it has appointed Steven M. Chaouki to its Board of Directors. Mr. Chaouki is a finance executive with over two decades of experience across capital markets and financial services.
“We are pleased to welcome Steve to the MAIA board,” said Vlad Vitoc, M.D., MAIA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Steve is an experienced financial leader who has deep expertise across many diverse and large markets. We are eager to benefit from his background as we grow the company and advance as a clinical-stage organization.”
Mr. Chaouki currently serves as the President, U.S. Markets & Consumer Interactive of TransUnion, overseeing two TransUnion business lines. The U.S. Markets line provides information and insights to business customers across financial services, insurance, public sector, media and diversified markets. The Consumer Interactive line provides credit, financial and identity protection services to consumers. He previously held the role of Executive Vice President, Financial Services of TransUnion, responsible for the company’s financial services business, which provides solutions to banks, credit unions, capital markets, financial services resellers, auto lenders and other customers. Mr. Chaouki earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S.B.A. from Boston University.
Mr. Chaouki said, “MAIA is doing important work to improve and extend the lives of people fighting cancer, and I am excited to work with the team at MAIA to fully realize the potential of its targeted approach in immuno-oncology and provide much-needed therapeutic benefit to patients living with cancer.”
About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Programs include (i) THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of telomerase-positive cancer cells and (ii) pre-clinical evaluation of potentially novel compounds targeting androgen receptor and direct FKBP52 co-chaperone inhibition. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.
Forward Looking Statements
MAIA cautions that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels or activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that statements are not forward-looking. For example, all statements we make regarding (i) the initiation, timing, cost, progress and results of our preclinical and clinical studies and our research and development programs, (ii) our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, (iii) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, (iv) our ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates and to improve the manufacturing process, (v) the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates, (vi) the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates and our ability to serve those markets, and (vii) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates, are forward looking. All forward-looking statements are based on current estimates, assumptions and expectations by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In this release, unless the context requires otherwise, “MAIA,” “Company,” “we,” “our,” and “us” refers to MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries.
