BOSTON (AP) — MAINE
Portland's city council will meet by Zoom on Monday to discuss reversing a decision to return to in-person meetings in August.
Officials in Maine's largest city said in a statement that the council will decide whether to order a “limited emergency” that would allow it to continue to conduct remote meetings. The statement said the order is under consideration primarily “because City Hall and other city buildings will remain closed to the general public at this time due to the rise in COVID cases and variants.”
City officials said the poor ventilation and sizing of the city's Council Chambers and committee rooms are another factor. The city had planned to return to in-person meetings in August.
The city is offering only limited in-person services at City Hall. Some services are appointment only.
COVID-19 cases have been increasing in Maine after declining earlier this summer, mirroring a national trend. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from about 31 new cases per day on July 15 to about 77 new cases per day on July 29, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
———
VERMONT
Some Vermont families will be getting some pandemic-related food assistance for their children this summer.
The federal government has authorized the Vermont Department for Children and Families and Agency of Education to give temporary food benefits to students who normally get free or reduced-price meals at school, the Burlington Free Press reported.
Students will receive full or partial Pandemic EBT or P-EBT benefits depending on whether they spent March through June of 2021 in a remote or hybrid learning model. Students who had not previously applied for free and reduced meals can submit an application by Aug. 16 to get the summer benefits.
A one-time benefit of $375 for the summer break also will go to eligible households.
About $20.4 million in benefits is expected to go to over 39,000 Vermont students for benefits from March through August of this year, the newspaper reported.
Vermonters can find more information on the Department for Children and Families’ website or by calling 800-479-6151 and pressing option 7.
———
MASSACHUSETTS
The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by 844 on Friday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by three.
The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,714 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 672,000.
There were nearly 200 people reported hospitalized Friday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 40 in intensive care units.
The average age of patients who died of COVID-19 in Massachusetts was 70.
Nearly 8.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Friday.
That includes 4.5 million first doses and more than 4 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
There have been nearly 288,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.
More than 4.3 million people have been fully immunized in Massachusetts.
———
NEW HAMPSHIRE
More than 100,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, including 118 cases announced Friday. The total number of the deaths remained at 1,387.
There were an average of 82 new cases per day over the seven day period ending July 30 — an increase of 110% over the prior seven-day period according to New Hampshire officials overseeing the state’s pandemic response.
Nearly 54% of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated.
———
RHODE ISLAND
Six COVID-19 test sites for school and child care communities in Rhode Island are closing July 31.
The move comes as on-site COVID-19 testing will be available to schools in the fall, and as COVID-19 testing is now more accessible in traditional health care settings.
The six sites shutting down include the Stop & Shop in Bristol, the Stop & Shop in Cranston, the YMCA in Lincoln, the Stop & Shop in Providence, the Fidelity Investments Headquarters parking garage in Smithfield and the Walmart in Westerly.
———
CONNECTICUT
As of July 29, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported among Connecticut residents is 354,335, including 323,518 laboratory-confirmed and 30,817 probable cases.
One hundred sixteen patients are currently hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, according to state officials overseeing the pandemic.