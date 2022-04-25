DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2022--
The "Major CGMP Issues - US FDA Concerns in 2022" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A review of recent US FDA Inspectional Observations / FDA Form 483 Observations, as well as FDA statements and actions, indicate the major areas of regulatory concern. The past is no indicator of present or future concerns. The Agency uses publicized high-profile cases to drive compliance in the regulated industries. Certain CGMP areas, e.g., CAPA, are receiving increased scrutiny. `Risk-based` (patient risk) is another.
Failure to correct problems leads to Warning Letters or more severe regulatory actions. Requirement for `better science` must be evident in compliance. `Business as usual` is never acceptable, but do some of a company's documents reflect that outdated thinking.
Don't be caught off guard by these major shifts in emphasis. Refine internal audits and get your company prepared to address the FDA's most recent requirements both in the US and outside.
This tougher emphasis also affects clinical trial expectations, product submissions and company response requirements. This change has a major impact on individual compliance objectives, efforts and measurements of success. The definition of `Risk` in systems and documentation can make the difference in a `Pass` or `Fail` regulatory inspection.
Key Topics Covered:
- Recent industry trends, bad and good
- The FDA's Strategic Priorities
- Major foreseeable problem areas for 2022 onward - The `Heavy Hitters`
- A company gap analysis
- Correcting problem-prone areas
- Avoid complacency from past "good" audits
- The Most Frequent / Serious 483's - 483's that generate Warning Letters
- The risk-based phased approach - what does that mean
- Prove "State of Control"
- Entropy - a major `player`
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgpyze
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005552/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/25/2022 08:12 AM/DISC: 04/25/2022 08:13 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005552/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.