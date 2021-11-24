DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2021--
The "Major Pharmaceutical Companies 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Essential for those doing business in the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology market, this Directory covers the largest 1,000 major companies, providing essential business profiles of the international leaders in the industry.
Entries typically provide: company name; address; telephone, telex and fax numbers; email and Web site addresses; names of senior management and board members including senior executives; description of business activities; brand names and trademarks; subsidiaries and associates; and more.
Key Facts:
Major 1,000 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies profiled worldwide 4,000 names of senior management and board members.
Features:
- Company name, address, telephone and fax numbers, email and web addresses
- Description of business activities
- Subsidiaries and associates
- Number of employees
- Principal shareholders and public/private status.
Benefits of the Directory:
- Meticulously collated data from each company
- Details mergers and acquisitions
- Details divestments, major products and joint ventures.
Regions Covered:
- Western, Central & Eastern Europe
- CIS and Russia
- North America
- South & Central America
- Middle East & North Africa
- Africa
- East, North, South East & South Asia incl. Japan
- Australasia
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bk9lei
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005965/en/
