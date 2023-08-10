SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2023--
Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington today announced partnership with the Network of Giving for the Seattle launch.
The Network of Giving is a powerful, hyper-local digital platform enabled by financial services that fosters a community- minded movement through the connection of local consumers and merchants to community organizations while creating efficiencies in digital fundraising.
With digital commerce and merchant defined and funded micro-donations, the Network of Giving allows local merchants to have the digital tools to grow their business, while providing consumers an outlet to support local organizations, and it all benefits the community where they live – at no cost to the consumer.
“The Network of Giving is an easy-to-use tool that brings together merchants and consumers to support important local non-profit organizations,” stated Melissa Arias, President & CEO at Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington. “Through our partnership with the Network of Giving, the people of Seattle will have a new and unique way to support our work at Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington.”
“The Network of Giving is honored to support Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington and help grant more wishes to children with critical illnesses,” stated David Saalfrank, Chief Evangelist of the Network of Giving. “The purpose of the Network of Giving platform is to support community organizations that drive impact, like Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington. Through digital commerce, the Network of Giving connects like-minded merchants and consumers – enabled by financial institutions.”
“For local businesses, the Network of Giving levels the playing field by providing important digital capabilities that deliver measured results on marketing spend and provide actionable insights that raise their customers’ experience while enabling a seamless community movement and only asking everyone to do what they already do well today,” added Saalfrank.
About Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington
Together, we create life-changing wish experiences for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. This improves their quality of life and produces better health outcomes. When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope. Yet not every child in our territory who is eligible for a wish receives one. With your help, we can change that. For more information please, call 800.304.9474, visit akwa.wish.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @MakeAWishAKWA.
About the Network of Giving
The Network of Giving is committed to providing financial and social empowerment to drive positive change in communities and the world. The Network of Giving SaaS platform utilizes digital commerce and is enabled by financial institutions, connecting local consumers, merchants, and non-profit community organizations. This connection empowers consumers to shop at local businesses; triggering merchant-funded micro-donations that impact their communities – at no cost to the consumer.
The Network of Giving platform is powered by SMB4.0. It delivers marketing guidance for local businesses to enhance customer acquisition and retention, while driving business decisions through key analytics and real-time actionable insights. More on Network of Giving: networkofgiving.com.
