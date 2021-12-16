Make Your Health A Priority This New Year with “Job 1,” The New Fitness Program from Beachbody On Demand Super Trainer and Celebrated Fitness Expert Jennifer Jacobs

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (NYSE: BODY) – a leader in subscription health and wellness – today announced the launch of its new at-home fitness program, “Job 1”, created by and featuring the company’s newest Super Trainer and celebrated fitness expert, Jennifer Jacobs. An all-new program on Beachbody On Demand (BOD), “Job 1” invites members to prioritize their health and wellness with effective 20-minute workouts 5 days a week.
“It’s easy to let our hectic lives get in the way of consistent exercise, and honestly, that’s the exact struggle which led me to start the company,” said Carl Daikeler, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of The Beachbody Company. “And that’s what is so powerful about this program. Job 1 shows people that if they’re willing to give their wellbeing the same attention as any business meeting – even if it’s just 20 minutes a day, they can achieve an amazing transformation that makes everything else about life that much better. Your health has to be Job 1!”
“Job 1” is a four-week program that makes it easy to stay on track and achieve your goals in just 20-minutes, five days a week, with workouts specially designed to give you meaningful results while you create the consistent habit of prioritizing yourself and your fitness. The program offers a combination of no-nonsense coaching, results-driven exercise techniques, and innovative training featuring a mix of strength and cardio workouts. Each week features three workouts devoted to strength training that rotate between different muscle groups to help maximize gains, while the other two workouts focus on endurance training and HIIT workouts to help build stamina, improve energy and put your body in the “fat burning zone.” Every muscle in your body is put to work through Jennifer’s combination of alternating strength training and cardio workouts that never repeat, keeping you challenged and motivated every step of the way.
As an added bonus, “Job 1” features optional indoor cycling workouts – a Beachbody first, but a specialty of Jennifer’s – utilizing The Beachbody Company’s MYX II Bike and can be used as an alternative to any of the programs cardio workouts. In addition, the program also includes bonus strength workouts that require minimal equipment and can be easily stacked on top of the regular program calendar for Job 1 “overtime” work to help boost results.
“Everyone knows that making healthy choices is not always easy, but taking care of your health is just not optional,” said Jennifer Jacobs, Beachbody’s newest Super Trainer. “Your health is a priority and it should be your first commitment every single day, and that is exactly the mindset that my new program aims to inspire. By targeting various areas of the body through efficient 20-minute workouts, you’ll truly want to come back each day and show up for yourself.”
While both Jennifer Jacobs and her “Job 1” program will challenge any fitness level, the program was created for everyone and can be modified or intensified based on your personal fitness needs, including those looking to get started for the first time and anyone looking to get back into a fitness routine.
“Job 1” is available on Beachbody on Demand for VIP Early Access beginning December 16 through Team Beachbody with the purchase of one of several Total Solution Pack Options, which include a 1-year subscription to the complete library of content, featuring access to 1,500+ workouts, mindful meditations, and delicious recipes to support your total health and wellbeing. To learn more or to join Beachbody’s community of more than 2.3 million members, please visit BeachbodyonDemand.com.
About The Beachbody Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Southern California, The Beachbody Company is a worldwide leading digital fitness and nutrition subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and powerful brands. The Beachbody Company is the parent company to the Beachbody On Demand streaming platform (BOD), the live digital streaming platform Openfit, and MYXfitness, the Company's connected indoor bike. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.
About Jennifer Jacobs
Jennifer Jacobs holds a combination of eight fitness and nutrition accreditations from some of the top certifying agencies in the country. In addition to being certified through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) as a personal trainer, nutrition coach, and fitness nutrition specialist, she is also a certified indoor cycling instructor through Schwinn and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA). A former senior Peloton instructor known for her functional training workouts and heart-pounding cycling classes, Jennifer will help you stay accountable and unleash your best self.
