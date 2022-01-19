DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
The "Maldives - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ooredoo Maldives launches the country into the era of 5G in partnership with Huawei
The Maldives has entered the 5G era with the commercial launch of Ooredoo Maldives' 5G mobile service, available across the Greater Male region. Ooredoo 5G delivers download speeds of up to 1Gb/s.
The launch followed the announcement in March 2020 by the telco's parent company, Qatar-based Ooredoo Group, of a partnership with Huawei to upgrade its mobile networks to 5G in five of the countries where it currently operates - Kuwait, Oman, Indonesia, Tunisia, and the Maldives. Ooredoo is deploying Huawei's 5G SingleRAN radio system with Massive MIMO technology, along with its 5G Cloud Core solution.
The Maldives' other major telco and mobile operator, Dhiraagu, trailed 5G technology as far back as 2018. However, there is yet to be any indication of the company being ready to launch a commercial service, as there remains considerable capacity on its existing LTE infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered:
Key Statistics
Country Overview
COVID-19 And Its Impact on the Telecom Sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Telecommunications Market
Regulatory Environment
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom sector liberalization
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
Mobile Market
- Major mobile operators
- Mobile voice
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile infrastructure
Fixed-Line Broadband Market
- Other fixed wireless broadband technologies
Fixed Network Market
- Major network operators
Telecommunications Infrastructure
- National telecom network
- Government Network of the Maldives (GNM)
- International infrastructure
Companies Mentioned
- Dhiraagu
- Wataniya
- Ooredoo Maldives
- Focus Infocom
- Thuraya
- Cable & Wireless Communications
