Mammogen, a female-led women’s health company, today has announced a list of 2021 awards and recognitions for its work in women’s health and, more specifically, breast cancer.
- Mammogen named “ Best Breast Cancer Detection Technology Company - US ” by Global Health and Pharma Magazine (GHP)
- Mammogen named “ 1 of 5 Biotech Companies to Watch in 2021 ” by The Silicon Review®
- Mammogen selected as one of two women’s health companies featured throughout the 2021 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Atlanta, GA
The awards and recognitions come off the heels of two recent partnership announcements. The first being a strategic lab partnership with P4 Diagnostix ® (P4) that will cover all clinical development and validation of Mammogen’s genTRU-breast TM liquid biopsy diagnostic platform, a proprietary RNA-based technology for early detection testing and patient stratification post-imaging.
“Our purpose-built partnership model at Mammogen places us in a unique position to enter clinical development of our first-in-class breast cancer diagnostics with a level of speed and efficiency that the industry has never before experienced,” stated Elizabeth Cormier-May, CEO of Mammogen. “In addition to bypassing the time and cost typically associated with organically building a lab, sales force, and regulatory team, the partnership with P4 provides us with nearly 20 years of diagnostic commercialization expertise, seven CLIA certified labs and defined channels to market into women’s health,” Cormier-May continued.
The second partnership, announced intentionally during breast cancer awareness month and the one-year anniversary of Mammogen’s incorporation, is a comprehensive collaboration with Brilliantly, another female-led company helping women transition from confronting breast cancer to embracing life through innovative products, thoughtful content and relevant services. The collaboration will equip breast cancer previvors and survivors with the tools they need to live empowered lives through an exclusive book project and a corrective exercise program.
“The collaboration with P4 and Brilliantly is a clear demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the quality of our clinical diagnostic solutions and ensuring that we address all of the needs from the community that we serve, for all women, from end-to-never-end,” said Cormier-May.
According to management, the company plans to announce data from its upcoming clinical studies in 2022 and plans to share additional details related to the Brilliantly projects over the coming months.
About Mammogen
Mammogen is a female-led biotechnology company focused on meaningfully improving the detection, diagnosis and treatment of women’s health-related diseases, and creating an end-to-never-end community for women around the world. Mammogen is centered around its proprietary genTRU TM liquid biopsy platform. The company’s flagship genTRU-breast TM program leverages novel messenger RNA (mRNA) technology to non-invasively detect and diagnose breast cancer. The genTRU TM offering is positioned to unlock regular and reliable screening for millions of women around the world and eliminate many negative, invasive biopsy procedures. The company’s proprietary multi-gene expression signature for breast cancer detection has been extensively validated in blood, as well as saliva, and has shown statistical significance towards providing measurable improvement upon current standards of care. Mammogen’s product pipeline consists of an array of non-invasive prognostics and diagnostics for additional diseases that affect some-, mostly-, or only-women. For more information visit www.mammogen.bio.
About P4 Diagnostix®
P4 Diagnostix® is a network of several nationally recognized testing and diagnostic facilities integrated into one unified lab services organization, offering clients unparalleled access to connectivity, healthcare resources and consultative partnerships. P4 is made up of these industry-leading companies: Theranostix, Long Island Pathology, Platinum Pathology, Metamark Laboratories and P4 Clinical. P4's progressive integration of diagnostic testing and office workflow is rooted in partnership with VitalAxis, an industry-leader in the delivery of healthcare informatics. For more information visit www.p4dx.com.
About Brilliantly
Brilliantly helps women with the transition from confronting breast cancer to embracing life through innovative products, thoughtful content, and relevant services. The company has recently released their flagship technology, Brilliantly Warm, the first-ever wearable designed specifically for women who have had breast reconstruction surgery. For more information visit www.brilliantly.co.
