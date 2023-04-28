WEARE, N.H. (AP) — A man has been accused of placing two explosive devices in a New Hampshire town, state and federal authorities said.

Both devices went off in the town of Weare. The first one went off Wednesday evening along a road. There was no property damage and a small fire was extinguished, police said.

The second one went off on Thursday on a different road. WMUR-TV reports a man driving to work saw some smoke coming from a ditch. He went to take a look and witnessed an explosion. He said he suffered minor injuries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it did not believe anyone was targeted.

A 54-year-old man from Webster was charged with two counts of throwing or placing explosives, three counts of possession of an infernal machine, and additional counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Police said a “fully constructed” pipe bomb was seized following a search of his vehicle and home on Thursday.

The man was scheduled for a court appearance later Friday. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you