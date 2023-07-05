A 39-year-old man was arrested and accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s 10-year-old son in Denton Tuesday, police said.
The shooting happened about 7:42 p.m. at a mobile home park in the 3900 block of Teasley Lane, Denton police said. The boy and his mother were standing outside when Travis Rollins arrived in a pickup truck, exited his vehicle and began shooting toward the child and his mother before driving away.
Multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots and an injured child. The child’s mother was not physically harmed. Several bullets struck nearby residences, but nobody else was injured, police said.
The child was flown to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, Denton police said Wednesday afternoon.
Rollins was arrested in Duncanville on an unrelated warrant. He’s in the Denton County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault.
