LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on Monday shot a man they say was armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armor, authorities said.
Deputies responded to reports of an armed man wearing a bulletproof vest firing randomly in the 2900 block of Crooked Creek Drive in Diamond Bar about 11:45 a.m. Pacific time, Deputy Miguel Meza said.
The man was shot by deputies and taken to a hospital, officials said. No deputies were injured. The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.
Los Angeles County fire officials said a stabbing reported in the area was connected to the shooting, but did not specify how. One person was injured in that incident.
Authorities did not provide additional information. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information is asked to call (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.
———
©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.