MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man was arrested at a restaurant after callers told police he was flashing a handgun at customers at the bar, police in Manchester said.
One caller said the man had pointed a gun at her on Sunday night and that she locked herself in the bathroom, police said.
A police officer arriving at Mi Jalisco Mexican Grill and Cantina saw a man meeting the description given by the callers. The man's hands were in his pockets. The officer gave loud, clear and concise commands to take his hands out of his pockets, police said in a news release Monday.
The man first took out his hands, but then immediately put them back in, police said. He struggled as police tried to take him into custody. He was found to have a gun on him, police said.
The 30-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a firearm, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and resisting arrest. He faced an arraignment Monday afternoon. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.