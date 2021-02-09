CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who admitted to storming the U.S. Capitol last month and chugging wine that he found in a lawmaker’s office can be released from detention as he awaits a hearing in Washington, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Georgiana MacDonald, assistant U.S. attorney, said at a hearing that the government is not seeking detention for Jason Riddle, 32, of Keene. He is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of government property, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. His next hearing in that district is Feb. 16.
Last month, Riddle detailed his experiences on Jan. 6 at the Capitol in an interview with NBC 10 Boston. The supporter of former President Donald Trump said he has no regrets about joining the mob that entered the Capitol, but criticized those who committed acts of vandalism and violence.
While inside the building he found a liquor cabinet inside a lawmaker’s office and helped himself to some wine.
“And I chugged it and got out of there,” he told NBC 10 Boston.
An affidavit says Riddle also admitted he took a leather-bound book titled “Senate Procedure," which he sold to someone for $40.