WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with setting a fire in 2018 that resulted in the death of a Worcester firefighter is petitioning the court to move his trial out of town, claiming media coverage of the case will interfere with the trial.
Momoh Kamara faces a second-degree murder charge alongside arson and burglary charges in an upcoming trial that a Worcester Superior Court judge confirmed on Wednesday will begin March 17, MassLive.com reported.
Kamara's attorney, Blake Rubin, said in the motion that the trial needs to move to a different location because there is a “pattern of deep and bitter prejudice throughout Worcester County against Mr. Kamara.”
Assistant District Attorney Jane Sullivan said she opposed the motion to move the trial because “the defendant has not demonstrated the extraordinary circumstances necessary to apply a community-wide presumption of prejudice to the entire Worcester County jury pool.”
Judge Daniel Wrenn said the motion is under consideration and while the case has received media coverage, he did not think it has been sensationalized.