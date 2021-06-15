PITTSFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A man who died in a shooting in Pittsfield that involved police had been in a 10-hour standoff, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
Local police and a regional SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Monday. A man who was armed refused to leave. The standoff ended when gunfire was exchanged between police and the man, resulting in the man's death, the attorney general's office said in a news release Monday night.
An autopsy was scheduled Tuesday for the man, identified as Anthony Hannon, 52, of Pittsfield.
No one else was hurt. The officers did not have body or cruiser cameras, the attorney general's office said.
Hannon, a handyman who enjoyed putting on Fourth of July fireworks displays in Pittsfield, had three children. The oldest, Anthony Robert Hannon, 32, recently returned to the area from North Carolina to reconnect with his family. He said his father was bonding with his own son, who's 2.
Anthony Robert Hannon was not at the house during the shooting.
“Deep down inside, he had one of the biggest hearts," he said. “I'm not here to defend his actions on anything, because you make your own bed, but he's somebody's father. At the end of the day, he's got three kids that really love him."