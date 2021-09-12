SHREWSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 26-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in Massachusetts on Saturday night, state police said.
Andrew St. Denis, of Stow, had been driving in a Honda sedan on Interstate 290 in Shewsbury when he appears to have lost control of this car on the ramp to Route 140 at around 8:20 p.m., according to police.
St. Denis' car ended up in the infield of the ramp where it struck a tree. The driver and a dog riding in the vehicle, which was found wedged between two trees, died at the scene.
The ramp was closed for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.