ORONO, Maine (AP) — A man sought following a social media threat directed at the University of Maine has been found safe in Fryeburg, police said Tuesday.
Police had been looking for Afshin Zarechian, 20, since the weekend. They offered no further information.
On Sunday, the university canceled a baseball doubleheader against the University of Hartford after the social media post that said Zarechian, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was a threat to the school.
University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said Monday that the university's police department, state and federal law enforcement agencies conducted an investigation and concluded there is no threat to the UMaine community. Ferrini-Mundy also said Zarechian has no known connection to the university.
A spokesperson for the university said the social media post was a veiled threat that was not made by Zarechian, but made reference to him. The post stated he was coming to the university to start trouble, the spokesperson said.
Zarechian has not been implicated in any criminal activity, police said.