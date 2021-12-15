SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two workers at a Tesla plant in the San Francisco Bay Area had argued earlier in the day before one was found dead in the parking lot, California police reported.
Anthony Solima, 29, of Milpitas, has been arrested on suspicion of homicide following an investigation into the shooting death of his co-worker Monday, a Fremont Police Department news release said.
Solima and the other worker, whose name has not been released, argued before Solima abruptly walked off his shift earlier Monday, police said.
His co-worker was found dead of a single gunshot wound outside the plant at 3:26 p.m. after leaving at the end of his shift, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police recovered several .223-caliber rifle shell casings at the parking lot. After an investigation, police arrested Solima in Milpitas late Monday and recovered a .223-caliber rifle from his vehicle, the release said.
Fremont police ask that anyone with information contact detectives at 510-790-6900.
The Fremont plant, a former General Motors factory, manufactures Tesla vehicles and employs about 10,000 people, Tesla said.
(c)2021 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)
Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.