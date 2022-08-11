FILE - This aerial drone photo shows the Call Federal Credit Union building, front, Tuesday June 16, 2020, in Midlothian, Va. A Virginia man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison on federal bank robbery charges in a case that tested the constitutionality of broad search warrants that use Google location history to identify people who were near the scene of a crime. Okello Chatrie, 27, was sentenced Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in the 2019 robbery of the Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian.