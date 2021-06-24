LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Two people, including a juvenile, were charged with murder Thursday in the death of a 20-year-old man who died a month after he was shot in the chest.
Christian Lemay, 19, of Dracut, and the 16-year-old youth from Lowell were arrested at their homes on Wednesday night and are scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday, according to the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
Lemay had previously pleaded not guilty to charges including armed assault with intent to murder in the case. A phone message seeking comment was left with his attorney, Keren Goldenberg.
It was not clear if the juvenile had a lawyer.
They are charged in connection with the death of Adrian Kimborowicz, 20.
Kimborowicz was shot in Lowell on Sept. 26, and survived a month before dying on Oct. 28, authorities said.
The suspects had arranged to meet the victim and when they all met both defendants exited their car and shot Kimborowicz, the district attorney's office said.
According to a police report cited by The Sun of Lowell, the parties had arranged to meet for a fist fight.
New information developed in the case led to upgraded charges against Lemay and charges against the juvenile, authorities said.
Kimborowicz's family was outraged earlier this month when messages in support of Lemay that said "Free Mello" — his nickname — were published in the Dracut High School yearbook.