ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Massachusetts early Sunday morning, state police said.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Andover near the New Hampshire state line.
Massachusetts State Police say a 52-year-old man from Lawrence had been driving southbound on the highway when his minivan rammed into a car being driven by a 32-year-old Malden woman.
The impact of the crash caused the car to go off the right side of the road and the minivan to become disabled in the middle travel lane.
A car driven by a 64-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man then struck the minivan. The man, who has not been identified by police, died at the scene.
The Malden woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, as were two passengers in the minivan, who sustained minor injuries, according to police. The driver of the Sienna was not injured.
The crash closed two travel lanes on the highway for more than three hours overnight.