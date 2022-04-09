RAMALLAH — A man was killed during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The man was shot in the head and chest, the ministry in Ramallah said.
The Israeli army said the man was killed during an operation to inspect a house in Jenin to assess the best way to destroy the home of a man who allegedly launched an attack in Israel earlier this week, a common retribution tactic by Israeli forces.
Army sources said their forces came under fire as they inspected the house, which led them to return fire, leading to the "neutralization" of one of the attackers. He was allegedly a member of Islamic Jihad, they said.
A second shooter, also allegedly an Islamic Jihad member, was injured in the attack.
The Israeli forces had also hoped to arrest two individuals accused of being involved with an earlier attack
Israel is on edge after a spate of attacks. The military operation follows a shooting in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, when three men were killed by a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin.
The suspect was in Israel illegally, according to the Israeli intelligence service Shin Bet. He was killed by security forces in Jaffa, the Arab suburb of Tel Aviv, early on Friday morning.
According to Israeli media reports, the military operation on Saturday took place at the house of the suspected attacker and it was also aimed at his father, who had praised his son after the attack in a video shared on the internet.
Shin Bet said the Tel Aviv shooter had no clear links to any organizations. However, both the Islamist Hamas in Gaza and members of the Palestinian Al-Aqsa Brigades in Jenin praised the attack.
The Al-Aqsa Brigades is the military arm of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement. However, it is a loose network without a clear hierarchy and local factions often act on their own.
©2022 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.