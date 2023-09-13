This image from police-worn body cam video contained in the statement of facts to support the arrest of Joseph Padilla, shows Padilla on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Padilla, who wrote on social media about wanting to "take over the Capitol building" before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, where he threw a flagpole at a police officer's head, has been sentenced to more than six years in prison on Sept. 13, 2023.