ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the addition of data loss prevention for endpoints, anti-ransomware and endpoint compliance capabilities to its unified endpoint management (UEM) solution, Desktop Central. The company will be demonstrating the new security capabilities at GITEX Technology Week from Oct. 17-21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 7, booth #H7-C1.
Since the prevalent adoption of remote work, organizations have noticed a nearly 500% spike in ransomware attacks, not just adding to the evolving cyberthreat landscape but also impacting the business continuity of affected enterprises. Given that the hybrid work model is here to stay, ManageEngine announced the addition of anti-ransomware capabilities that aid in real-time ransomware detection, seamless data recovery and root cause analysis for organizations to future-proof their cybersecurity strategy.
ManageEngine observed in its 2021 Digital Readiness Survey that 83% of respondents globally faced a surge in security risks due to remote workers. To establish secure access to corporate data in the midst of these cyberthreats, organizations deployed a combination of solutions like Secure Access Service Edge, cloud access security brokers and Zero Trust. However, organizations still need to ensure the security of corporate data and prevent data loss on employees' endpoints. ManageEngine added endpoint data loss prevention capabilities with the goal of enabling its customers to restrict the exchange of data to trusted emails, peripherals and cloud applications, all from their existing UEM environment.
To ensure continued security, organizations need to stay compliant with industry regulatory standards. ManageEngine enables this with its latest addition that helps organizations comply with CIS compliance for endpoints, in turn complying with PCI DSS, HIPAA, FISMA and other regulatory frameworks aligning with CIS Benchmarks™.
"The pandemic changed the way we work, distributing a highly centralized workforce and later pushing organizations into a hybrid work model. Cybercriminals leverage such changes to enhance the complexity of cyberattacks. Enterprises need to make constant additions to their cybersecurity infrastructure to tackle these new threats," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. "ManageEngine strives to continue adding enhanced security capabilities to its UEM solution, helping organizations combat the evolving threat landscape without the need for additional agents and setup."
ManageEngine has also been recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, with an overall rating of 4.5/5 from its customers and an 87% "Willingness to Recommend" in the UEM tools category. The honor is based on customer reviews received through the evaluation period ending November 30, 2020.
Pricing and Availability
These capabilities are available with UEM at $40 per year, per license. A fully functional, 30-day trial is also available, as well as the Free edition for startups and small businesses to manage up to 25 endpoints.
About Desktop Central
Desktop Central is a comprehensive UEM solution for managing and securing highly diversified device deployments, from servers, desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets to POS machines, OEMConfig devices and other IoT endpoints. It provides heterogeneous OS support; end-to-end life cycle management of devices, both traditional and modern; robust remote support; and endpoint security capabilities using a single agent and workflow. Available both on-premises and as a SaaS tool, Desktop Central is used by more than 17,000 enterprises globally and integrates with many third-party ITSM and IAM tools. For more information, visit manageengine.com/products/desktop-central.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, UAE, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com; follow the company blog and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
