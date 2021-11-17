MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The city of Manchester is getting a $25 million federal grant to help improve transportation in the South Millyard area.
The grant, announced by the state's congressional delegation on Tuesday.
“This project will mitigate traffic congestion, provide increased transportation options including biking and walking trails and a pedestrian bridge over Granite Street and create opportunities for development throughout South Elm Street,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said in a statement. “This is a big deal for the City of Manchester."
The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be allocated through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program.
Manchester's award ties with the state of New Mexico for the largest RAISE grant in the country this year.