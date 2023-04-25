ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--
Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today reported revenue of $221.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. GAAP diluted earnings per share for Q1 2023 was $0.62 compared to $0.48 in Q1 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q1 2023 was $0.80 compared to $0.60 in Q1 2022.
“Manhattan Associates is off to a great start to 2023. Demand is strong, customer satisfaction is solid, and our consistent investment in R&D continues to extend our leadership position. Cloud and services revenue growth exceeded our expectations. This drove better than expected top-line and earnings growth in the quarter,” said Manhattan Associates president and CEO Eddie Capel.
“While we remain appropriately cautious regarding the global economy, we continue to set aggressive growth and investment goals that are aligned to best help our customers digitally transform their businesses,” Mr. Capel concluded.
FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL SUMMARY:
- Consolidated total revenue was $221.0 million for Q1 2023, compared to $179.0 million for Q1 2022.
- Cloud subscription revenue was $57.2 million for Q1 2023, compared to $37.3 million for Q1 2022.
- License revenue was $5.4 million for Q1 2023, compared to $8.4 million for Q1 2022.
- Services revenue was $116.2 million for Q1 2023, compared to $89.9 million for Q1 2022.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.62 for Q1 2023, compared to $0.48 for Q1 2022.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.80 for Q1 2023, compared to $0.60 for Q1 2022.
- GAAP operating income was $47.1 million for Q1 2023, compared to $34.0 million for Q1 2022.
- Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP measure, was $63.7 million for Q1 2023, compared to $48.1 million for Q1 2022.
- Cash flow from operations was $58.7 million for Q1 2023, compared to $31.8 million for Q1 2022. Days Sales Outstanding was 65 days at March 31, 2023, compared to 77 days at December 31, 2022.
- Cash totaled $181.6 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $225.5 million at December 31, 2022.
- During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 514,838 shares of Manhattan Associates common stock under the share repurchase program authorized by our Board of Directors for a total investment of $74.2 million. In April 2023, our Board of Directors approved replenishing the Company’s remaining share repurchase authority to an aggregate of $75.0 million of our common stock.
2023 GUIDANCE
Manhattan Associates provides the following revenue, operating margin and diluted earnings per share guidance for the full year 2023:
Guidance Range - 2023 Full Year
($'s in millions, except operating margin and EPS)
$ Range
% Growth Range
Total revenue - current guidance
$856
$864
12%
13%
Operating margin:
GAAP operating margin - current guidance
18.6%
18.9%
Equity-based compensation
7.8%
7.8%
Adjusted operating margin (1) - current guidance
26.4%
26.7%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS):
GAAP EPS - current guidance
$2.00
$2.06
-1%
1%
Equity-based compensation, net of tax
0.90
0.90
Excess tax benefit on stock vesting (2)
(0.05)
(0.05)
Adjusted EPS (1) - current guidance
$2.85
$2.91
3%
5%
(1) Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of equity-based compensation and related income tax effects.
(2) Excess tax benefit on stock vesting expected to occur primarily in the first quarter of 2023.
Manhattan Associates currently intends to publish in each quarterly earnings release certain expectations with respect to future financial performance. Those statements, including the guidance provided above and guideposts in the supplemental information below, are forward looking. Actual results may differ materially. See our cautionary note regarding “forward-looking statements” below. Those statements do not reflect the potential impact of mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may be completed after the date of the release.
Manhattan Associates will make this earnings release and published expectations available on the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. Following publication of this earnings release, any expectations with respect to future financial performance contained in this release, including the guidance and guideposts, should be considered historical only, and Manhattan Associates disclaims any obligation to update them.
CONFERENCE CALL
Manhattan Associates’ conference call regarding its first quarter financial results will be held today, April 25, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also discuss its business and expectations for the year and next quarter in additional detail during the call. We invite investors to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The Internet webcast will be available until Manhattan Associates’ second quarter 2023 earnings release.
GAAP VERSUS NON-GAAP PRESENTATION
Manhattan Associates provides adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release as additional information regarding the Company’s historical and projected operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or alternatives to, GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ ability to understand and compare the Company’s results and guidance, because the measures provide supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of its business, as distinct from results that include items not indicative of ongoing operating results, and because the Company believes its peers typically publish similar non-GAAP measures. This release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Form 8-K earnings release filing for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted income tax provision, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of equity-based compensation – net of income tax effects. We include reconciliations of the Company’s GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP adjustments in the supplemental information attached to this release.
ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.
Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” relating to Manhattan Associates, Inc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the information set forth under “2023 Guidance” and “Guideposts,” statements we make about market adoption of our cloud-based solution and other statements identified by words such as “may,” “expect,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “project,” “estimate” and similar expressions. Prospective investors are cautioned that any of those forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements are: economic conditions, including inflation; disruption in the retail sector; delays in product development; competitive and pricing pressures; software errors and information technology failures, disruption and security breaches; disruption in the retail sector; risks related to our products’ technology and customer implementations; global instability, including the war in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in Item 1A of Part II in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Manhattan Associates undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results.
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue:
Cloud subscriptions
$57,220
$37,297
Software license
5,352
8,358
Maintenance
35,650
35,302
Services
116,170
89,918
Hardware
6,621
8,081
Total revenue
221,013
178,956
Costs and expenses:
Cost of cloud subscriptions, maintenance and services
103,327
83,025
Cost of software license
302
402
Research and development
30,794
27,455
Sales and marketing
18,065
14,390
General and administrative
19,953
17,965
Depreciation and amortization
1,487
1,747
Total costs and expenses
173,928
144,984
Operating income
47,085
33,972
Other income, net
143
738
Income before income taxes
47,228
34,710
Income tax provision
8,437
4,118
Net income
$38,791
$30,592
Basic earnings per share
$0.62
$0.48
Diluted earnings per share
$0.62
$0.48
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
62,211
63,213
Diluted
62,767
63,871
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Operating income
$47,085
$33,972
Equity-based compensation (a)
16,640
14,138
Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)
$63,725
$48,110
Income tax provision
$8,437
$4,118
Equity-based compensation (a)
2,409
2,182
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)
2,955
4,375
Adjusted income tax provision (Non-GAAP)
$13,801
$10,675
Net income
$38,791
$30,592
Equity-based compensation (a)
14,231
11,956
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)
(2,955)
(4,375)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$50,067
$38,173
Diluted EPS
$0.62
$0.48
Equity-based compensation (a)
0.23
0.19
Tax benefit of stock awards vested (b)
(0.05)
(0.07)
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
$0.80
$0.60
Fully diluted shares
62,767
63,871
(a)
Adjusted results exclude all equity-based compensation to facilitate comparison with our peers and because it typically does not require cash settlement. As explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC, we do not include that expense when assessing our operating performance. We do not receive a GAAP tax benefit for a portion of our equity-based compensation, mainly due to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, which limits tax deductions for compensation granted to certain executives.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Cost of services
$6,516
$5,137
Research and development
3,655
3,189
Sales and marketing
1,648
1,406
General and administrative
4,821
4,406
Total equity-based compensation
$16,640
$14,138
(b)
Adjustments represent the excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies of the equity awards vested during the period. Excess tax benefits (deficiencies) occur when the amount deductible on our tax return for an equity award is more (less) than the cumulative compensation cost recognized for financial reporting purposes. As discussed above, we exclude equity-based compensation from adjusted non-GAAP results to be consistent with other companies in the software industry and for the other reasons explained in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Therefore, we also exclude the related tax benefit (expense) generated upon their vesting.
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
181,595
$
225,463
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,140 and $6,009, at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
160,568
166,767
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
29,341
23,145
Total current assets
371,504
415,375
Property and equipment, net
12,049
12,803
Operating lease right-of-use assets
16,973
17,794
Goodwill, net
62,233
62,230
Deferred income taxes
39,743
37,206
Other assets
28,341
24,770
Total assets
$
530,843
$
570,178
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
25,357
$
25,701
Accrued compensation and benefits
45,802
54,469
Accrued and other liabilities
24,452
24,569
Deferred revenue
216,312
208,807
Income taxes payable
10,830
2,049
Total current liabilities
322,753
315,595
Operating lease liabilities, long-term
13,044
14,065
Other non-current liabilities
13,974
13,718
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding in 2023 and 2022
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 62,026,840 and 62,191,570 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
620
621
Retained earnings
207,176
253,711
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(26,724
)
(27,532
)
Total shareholders' equity
181,072
226,800
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
530,843
$
570,178
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities:
Net income
$
38,791
$
30,592
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,487
1,747
Equity-based compensation
16,640
14,138
Loss on disposal of equipment
16
-
Deferred income taxes
(2,523
)
(3,985
)
Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)
1,167
(494
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
6,730
(8,077
)
Other assets
(8,760
)
(10,934
)
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
(10,009
)
(6,177
)
Income taxes
7,850
6,175
Deferred revenue
7,327
8,807
Net cash provided by operating activities
58,716
31,792
Investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(666
)
(1,159
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(666
)
(1,159
)
Financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
(101,688
)
(77,108
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(101,688
)
(77,108
)
Foreign currency impact on cash
(230
)
(914
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(43,868
)
(47,389
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
225,463
263,706
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
181,595
$
216,317
MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
1. GAAP and adjusted earnings per share by quarter are as follows:
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
GAAP Diluted EPS
$0.48
$0.49
$0.47
$0.60
$2.03
$0.62
Adjustments to GAAP:
Equity-based compensation
0.19
0.20
0.19
0.21
0.79
0.23
Tax benefit of stock awards vested
(0.07)
-
-
-
(0.07)
(0.05)
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$0.60
$0.69
$0.66
$0.81
$2.76
$0.80
Fully Diluted Shares
63,871
63,419
63,165
63,028
63,408
62,767
2. Revenues and operating income by reportable segment are as follows (in thousands):
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
Revenue:
Americas
$139,540
$151,996
$156,674
$155,674
$603,884
$170,759
EMEA
32,151
31,614
31,843
33,330
128,938
39,658
APAC
7,265
8,314
9,584
9,099
34,262
10,596
$178,956
$191,924
$198,101
$198,103
$767,084
$221,013
GAAP Operating Income:
Americas
$21,393
$24,507
$22,914
$30,475
$99,289
$29,647
EMEA
10,517
9,423
9,851
10,239
40,030
12,793
APAC
2,062
3,323
4,005
3,991
13,381
4,645
$33,972
$37,253
$36,770
$44,705
$152,700
$47,085
Adjustments (pre-tax):
Americas:
Equity-based compensation
$14,138
$15,538
$14,533
$15,152
$59,361
$16,640
$14,138
$15,538
$14,533
$15,152
$59,361
$16,640
Adjusted non-GAAP Operating Income:
Americas
$35,531
$40,045
$37,447
$45,627
$158,650
$46,287
EMEA
10,517
9,423
9,851
10,239
40,030
12,793
APAC
2,062
3,323
4,005
3,991
13,381
4,645
$48,110
$52,791
$51,303
$59,857
$212,061
$63,725
3. Impact of Currency Fluctuation
The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the results of operations for each period attributable to the change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period as well as foreign currency gains (losses) included in other income, net for each period (in thousands):
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
Revenue
$(2,268)
$(4,568)
$(6,152)
$(5,124)
$(18,112)
$(3,084)
Costs and expenses
(2,043)
(3,862)
(5,412)
(5,354)
(16,671)
(3,616)
Operating income
(225)
(706)
(740)
230
(1,441)
532
Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income
711
2,056
1,569
353
4,689
(810)
$486
$1,350
$829
$583
$3,248
$(278)
Manhattan Associates has a large research and development center in Bangalore, India. The following table reflects the increases (decreases) in the financial results for each period attributable to changes in the Indian Rupee exchange rate (in thousands):
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
Operating income
$470
$710
$1,166
$1,900
$4,246
$1,632
Foreign currency gains (losses) in other income
809
2,085
1,713
738
5,345
(283)
Total impact of changes in the Indian Rupee
$1,279
$2,795
$2,879
$2,638
$9,591
$1,349
4. Other income includes the following components (in thousands):
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
Interest income
$19
$92
$112
$373
$596
$969
Foreign currency gains (losses)
711
2,056
1,569
353
4,689
(810)
Other non-operating income (expense)
8
95
(69)
102
136
(16)
Total other income (loss)
$738
$2,243
$1,612
$828
$5,421
$143
5. Capital expenditures are as follows (in thousands):
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
Capital expenditures
$1,159
$1,084
$1,909
$2,435
$6,587
$666
6. Stock Repurchase Activity (in thousands):
2022
2023
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
3rd Qtr
4th Qtr
Full Year
1st Qtr
Shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program
383
417
347
206
1,353
515
Shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units
203
4
8
2
217
208
Total shares purchased
586
421
355
208
1,570
723
Total cash paid for shares purchased under publicly announced buy-back program
$49,965
$50,151
$50,000
$25,234
$175,350
$74,177
Total cash paid for shares withheld for taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock units
27,143
528
1,242
197
29,110
27,511
Total cash paid for shares repurchased
$77,108
$50,679
$51,242
$25,431
$204,460
$101,688
7. Remaining Performance Obligations
We disclose revenue we expect to recognize from our remaining performance obligations ("RPO"). Approximately 98% of our RPO represent cloud native subscriptions with a non-cancelable term greater than one year (including cloud-deferred revenue as well as amounts we will invoice and recognize as revenue from our performance of cloud services in future periods). Maintenance contracts are typically one year and are not included in the RPO. Our RPO as of the end of each period appears below (in thousands):
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 30, 2022
March 31, 2023
Remaining Performance Obligations
$
809,540
$
897,680
$
969,603
$
1,051,544
$
1,153,404
8. The 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act eliminated the expensing of research and development costs as incurred for tax purposes beginning in 2022.
This law changes the timing of cash tax payments, increasing near-term taxable income and payments, but normalizing over time as these expenses are amortized. Our income tax payments increased by approximately $26 million in 2022 due to this law change and we expect a similar negative impact for 2023. While there is still a possibility that legislation will be enacted that defers or eliminates the requirement to capitalize these costs, our current outlook factors in higher cash taxes as we will be required to make these payments, unless the existing law is amended. This legislation does not impact earnings per share, does not create any incremental expense obligation, and does not impact our ability to operationally grow cash flow.
9. Guideposts
The following table shows our (i) actual 2022 cloud revenue and remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) results, (ii) revised 2023 cloud revenue guidepost, (iii) 2023 RPO guidepost published as of October 25, 2022, and (iv) guideposts published as of February 1, 2022, for cloud revenue and RPO for 2024.
Current Guideposts
($'s in millions)
Cloud Revenue
Year
Low
Mid
High
% Growth (1)
2022⁽²⁾
$176
$176
$176
44%
2023⁽³⁾
$238
$240
$242
36%
2024⁽⁵⁾
$310
$328
$345
37%
Remaining Performance Obligations
Year
Low
Mid
High
% Growth (1)
2022⁽²⁾
$1,052
$1,052
$1,052
50%
2023⁽⁴⁾
$1,300
$1,350
$1,400
28%
2024⁽⁵⁾
$1,600
$1,700
$1,800
26%
(1) Year-over-year percentage growth is calculated based on the actual or forecasted mid-points.
(2) Amounts reflect actual results for 2022.
(3) Amounts reflect revised range as of April 25, 2023.
(4) Amounts remain unchanged from October 25, 2022.
(5) Amounts remain unchanged from February 1, 2022.
These guideposts are forward-looking statements and are subject to all the risks and uncertainties applicable to our shorter-term 2023 Guidance, as stated above. In addition, the further into the future we project our financial expectations, the greater the risk that actual results will differ materially; consequently, our guideposts for the following fiscal year may be inherently more uncertain than our guideposts for this fiscal year, or than our 2023 Guidance published above.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005409/en/
CONTACT: Michael Bauer
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Manhattan Associates, Inc.
678-597-7538
Rick Fernandez
Director, Corporate Communications
Manhattan Associates, Inc.
678-597-6988
