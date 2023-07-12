FILE — The sun sets between buildings along 42nd Street in New York during a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge, May 30, 2023. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and Thursday, July 13, 2023 are the last two days of Manhattanhenge for the year, when jaded New Yorkers spill onto the streets to watch the sun set between the buildings that line the city's east-west corridors. But the forecast calls for clouds so there may not be much of a show.