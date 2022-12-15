MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022--
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”) a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced today that it was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 7, 2022, and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.
Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. said, “Our mission to build the infrastructure of tomorrow and the communities of future generations starts with sustainability. We’re delighted to be recognized by Newsweek as one of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023.’ This is a great reflection of Manitowoc’s commitment to ESG.”
America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability, and other reports, plus an independent, qualitative survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.
To view Newsweek ’s listing of America’s Most Responsible Companies, click here, or to learn more about ESG at Manitowoc click here.
About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
The Manitowoc Company was founded in 1902 and has over a 120-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile hydraulic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, and tower cranes under the Aspen Equipment, Grove, Manitowoc, MGX Equipment Services, National Crane, Potain, and Shuttlelift brand names.
