Mantle is Awarded the SME Additive Manufacturing Start-Up Technology Award for Its Innovative 3D Printing Solution for Tooling

Mantle, the leader in metal 3D printing for toolmaking, announced today that it has won the prestigious Additive Manufacturing Start-Up Technology Award for its innovative metal 3D printing technology. SME, formerly known as the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, selected Mantle and delivered the award at the 2023 RAPID + TCT conference, North America’s largest Additive Manufacturing event.
The AM Start-Up Technology Award recognizes businesses with unique technologies that solve existing manufacturing problems with a unique technical approach. Mantle was selected as the winner of the award for its groundbreaking TrueShape 3D printing technology, which significantly reduces the cost and lead times to produce precision tooling while allowing for better tool designs and solving skilled labor shortages.
The AM Start-Up Technology Award is a highly competitive award that attracts some of the best and brightest start-ups in the 3D printing industry. SME, an organization committed to promoting and supporting the manufacturing industry and the creator of critical toolmaking content such as Tooling U, screened numerous start-ups before selecting Mantle based on the criteria of:
- Technical feasibility: the technology has been demonstrated or is feasibly sound
- Uniqueness: the technology solves an existing problem with a unique approach
- Market potential: the technology serves a large market and can make a meaningful impact
- Messaging and communication: the company has a clear value proposition and messaging
"We are extremely pleased to be selected by SME as the 2023 AM Start-Up Technology Award winner. Since its public launch, Mantle has proven significant value for our customers by automating the process of making precision tools. Through multiple case studies, manufacturers of all sizes have experienced the ROI gains that Mantle's 3D printing technology delivers by slashing the time and money needed to manufacture precision molds compared to traditional toolmaking processes.” - Ted Sorom, CEO and co-founder, Mantle
Mantle announced the availability of its production machines in September of 2022 and has quickly established itself as the leader in metal 3D printing for precision toolmaking. Mantle has already been adopted by major OEMs, molders, and toolmakers who have benefited from the reduced time to market, improved part quality and lower cost production that come from using Mantle technology.
“Mantle's win is a testament to our company's commitment to innovation and excellence. The award is a significant achievement and a major milestone for the company, demonstrating the potential of its technology and their ability to make a significant impact on the precision tooling market.” - Paul DiLaura, CCO, Mantle
About Mantle
Mantle accelerates product development by simplifying how mold tool components are made. Mantle’s TrueShape™ metal 3D printing technology delivers the accuracy, surface finish, and tool steel properties required for demanding tooling applications. Tools made with Mantle’s technology have produced millions of parts while reducing tooling lead times and costs. Mantle is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit mantle3D.com.
