MILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Hitchiner Manufacturing has installed a 510-kilowatt solar array at one of its facilities in Milford, New Hampshire.
The array will produce more than 625,000 kilowatt-hours of renewable energy every year at a cost of less than $0.04 per kilowatt-hour, the company said in news release Friday. This will save Hitchiner more than $3.5 million over the array’s lifespan, and reduce Hitchiner’s carbon footprint by more than 665,000 pounds annually, the company said.
One of the major hurdles in deciding to make the investment was the state's high electrical costs, the company said.
Hitchiner needs to “develop competitive and reliable sources of commercial energy so that businesses, and manufacturers in particular, can grow the state’s economy," John Morison III, Hitchiner's chairman and CEO, said.
Hitchiner worked with ReVision Energy on the installation.