Manufacturing’s Top Scientists, Engineers, Academics Convene at North American Manufacturing Research Conference at Rutgers University

The North American Manufacturing Research Institute announced award winners in a ceremony Thursday at its 51st North American Manufacturing Research Conference. Winners included, from left, Jaydeep Karandikar, PhD, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, who received the S.M. Wu Research Implementation Award; Serope Kalpakjian, FSME, Professor Emeritus, Illinois Institute of Technology, who received the Outstanding Lifetime Service Award; and Scott Smith, PhD, Fellow SME, section head for Precision Manufacturing and Machining at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, who was selected to present the Founders Lecture.