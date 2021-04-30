North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 63F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.