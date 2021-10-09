FILE - In this April 16, 2013, file photo, investigators examine the scene of the second bombing outside the Forum Restaurant on Boylston Street near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, a day after two blasts killed three and injured more than 260 people. The Biden administration's argument at the Supreme Court for reinstating the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hinges on keeping evidence from the jury that prosecutors themselves relied on at an earlier phase of the proceedings.