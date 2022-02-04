North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Freezing rain this morning will change to a wintry mix in the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.