Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has hired a new Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Marc Damikolas.
Marc Damikolas has over 25 years of experience working in the civil / environmental engineering field, with a focus on business planning, organizational alignment, operations management, and growth. Most recently, Marc oversaw operations for a 2,000+ employee-owned engineering consulting firm. His engineering background includes the planning, design, and construction of water, wastewater, and other infrastructure projects for both private and governmental clients.
In his new role at Ardurra, Marc will be working closely with Ernesto Aguilar (Ardurra’s President & CEO), and the Ardurra industry leaders, in pursuit of our shared vision of building a great company for both clients and employees. Marc is a registered Civil Engineer and holds a Master of Business Administration from University of California’s Paul Merage School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona.
Ernesto Aguilar, stated, “We are excited to have such a highly qualified and experienced leader in Marc and welcome him as the Chief Operations Officer and key member of our management team at Ardurra. We look forward to achieving greater alignment and leverage of our resources across our 70 offices under Marc’s leadership.”
Marc Damikolas, adds “I am delighted to join a firm that believes delivering extraordinary service to clients and being a great place to work are mutually supportive goals and the basis of a strong business. I am very excited about my new role as COO and working with my team to achieve ever greater heights with Ardurra.”
