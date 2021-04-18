Washington Capitals (29-12-4, first in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (24-12-6, fourth in the East Division)
Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -124, Capitals +105; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup with Washington. He's ninth in the league with 50 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 29 assists.
The Bruins are 24-12-6 against the rest of their division. Boston is 28th in the NHL with 32.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.
The Capitals are 29-12-4 against opponents in the East Division. Washington is second in the league averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 24.
In their last matchup on April 11, Washington won 8-1. T.J. Oshie recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-17 in 40 games this season. Patrice Bergeron has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.
Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 24 goals and has 42 points. John Carlson has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.
Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.
INJURIES: Bruins: Kevan Miller: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper body), Trent Frederic: day to day (illness).
Capitals: Ilya Samsonov: day to day (upper body), Michal Kempny: out (lower body).
