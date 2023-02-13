Marg Your Calendars to Celebrate National Margarita Day at On The Border!

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is celebrating National Margarita Day on Wednesday, February 22 by offering guests its famous Grande House Margarita for $5. On The Border will celebrate one of the most beloved drinks in Mexican cuisine with a variety of flavors that are perfect for guests looking for an ice-cold margarita on this special day. Margaritas to Celebrate at On The Border: Updated! Skinny Manarita – Teremana Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime and orange juice coming in at just 220 calories. Returning Favorite! Sangria Swirl Margarita – Our frozen House Margarita swirled to perfection with Sangria or Strawberry for only $6. Other Margarita favorites include Strawbrrrita, Mangonada, Coronarita and Borderita. Meltdown® specials – add an extra twist to your margarita for only 99 cents.