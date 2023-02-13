Marg Your Calendars to Celebrate National Margarita Day at On The Border!

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023--
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is celebrating National Margarita Day on Wednesday, February 22 by offering guests its famous Grande House Margarita for $5. On The Border will celebrate one of the most beloved drinks in Mexican cuisine with a variety of flavors that are perfect for guests looking for an ice-cold margarita on this special day.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005392/en/
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is celebrating National Margarita Day on Wednesday, February 22 by offering guests its famous Grande House Margarita for $5. On The Border will celebrate one of the most beloved drinks in Mexican cuisine with a variety of flavors that are perfect for guests looking for an ice-cold margarita on this special day. Margaritas to Celebrate at On The Border: Updated! Skinny Manarita – Teremana Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime and orange juice coming in at just 220 calories. Returning Favorite! Sangria Swirl Margarita – Our frozen House Margarita swirled to perfection with Sangria or Strawberry for only $6. Other Margarita favorites include Strawbrrrita, Mangonada, Coronarita and Borderita. Meltdown® specials – add an extra twist to your margarita for only 99 cents. (Photo: Business Wire)
"National Margarita Day is a fiesta for all lovers of Mexican cuisine. At On The Border, we're excited to serve up our award-winning house margarita with Meltdown specials,” says Edithann Ramey, chief marketing officer at On The Border. “Join us and cheers to a great day.”
Margaritasto Celebrate at On The Border:
- Updated! Skinny Manarita – Teremana Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime and orange juice coming in at just 220 calories.
- Returning Favorite! Sangria Swirl Margarita – Our frozen House Margarita swirled to perfection with Sangria or Strawberry for only $6.
- Other Margarita favorites include Strawbrrrita, Mangonada, Coronarita and Borderita.
- Meltdown® specials – add an extra twist to your margarita for only 99 cents.
"Our cantina has something for everyone, whether you're a margarita aficionado or you’re looking to try our Tex-Mex cocktails for a kick of flavor and variety,” says Ramey. “Just in time for National Margarita Day, guests can pair any drink order with our New! On The Border Crab Fiesta that features wild-caught crab appetizers and entrees. It’s only available for a limited time, so now is the perfect time to try these delicious new food and beverage choices.”
If you can’t celebrate National Margarita Day at On The Border, get the brand’s famous margaritas to go! Available in participating locations; order online at www.ontheborder.com/order/.
About On The Border
Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With more than 120 restaurants in the U.S. and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005392/en/
Renee Cossman,renee@cossmanpr.com
KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE WINE & SPIRITS
SOURCE: On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/13/2023 11:08 AM/DISC: 02/13/2023 11:07 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005392/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.