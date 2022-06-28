FILE - Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, from the Philippines, attends a news conference in Oslo, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Ressa announced in a speech in Hawaii, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, that the Philippine government is affirming a previous order to shut down Rappler, the news website she co-founded, which has gained notoriety for its reporting of President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody crackdown on illegal drugs.