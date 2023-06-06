Marie Mazur Appointed Chair of PharmaJet Board of Directors

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2023--
PharmaJet, ® a company engineering Precision Delivery Systems™ that overcome the challenges of vaccines and pharmaceuticals delivery, today announced that Marie Mazur, PharmD, has been appointed Chair of the Board of Directors. She replaces Ron Lowy who had chaired the Board since 2011.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005094/en/
Dr. Marie Mazur, new PharmaJet Board Chair, is a global business executive with 30+ years of pharmaceutical and vaccine industry experience including Sanofi, 3M, GSK and CSL Seqirus. She also serves on the Strategic Advisory Group of the Partnership for Influenza Vaccine Introduction (PIVI), a program from the Task Force for Global Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am thrilled that Marie is our new Chair. Marie’s experience and leadership will be of great benefit for our company as we are accelerating our partnering strategy with vaccine and pharmaceutical companies,” said Chris Cappello, President, and CEO, PharmaJet. “I also want to express my gratitude to Ron who has been a guiding force for our company for over eleven years.”
“I am honored to serve as PharmaJet Board Chair,” said Marie Mazur. “I am excited to work closely with Chris and the Board to increase the company’s innovation-oriented partnering focus, commercial expansion and to create value for our stakeholders.”
Dr. Mazur, who has served on the PharmaJet Board of Directors since 2020, is a global business executive with 30+ years of pharmaceutical and vaccine industry experience. She most recently led Ready2Respond, a coalition of more than fifty public, private, and not-for-profit organizations focusing on improving pandemic readiness in low-and-middle-income countries. Prior to this, she held successive global leadership positions at Sanofi, 3M, GSK, and CSL Seqirus. In addition, Marie serves on the Strategic Advisory Group of the Partnership for Influenza Vaccine Introduction (PIVI), a program from the Task Force for Global Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She received her doctorate in Pharmacy, and her master’s degree in Regulatory Affairs from Paris University in France. Marie is a graduate from INSEAD Business School.
About PharmaJet
The PharmaJet vision is to enable greater access to life-saving vaccines and pharmaceuticals globally. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Precision Delivery Systems™ provide increased vaccine effectiveness, a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis ® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis ® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. They are both commercially available for global immunization programs. For more information visit https://pharmajet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005094/en/
CONTACT: Nancy Lillie
1-888-900-4321 Option 3
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDICAL DEVICES INFECTIOUS DISEASES HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: PharmaJet
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/06/2023 11:15 AM/DISC: 06/06/2023 11:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005094/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.