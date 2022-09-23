FILE - United States sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Cannabis use will stay banned at sports events after the World Anti-Doping Agency on Friday Sept. 23, 2022 resisted calls to change its status on the list of prohibited substances. The agency was asked to review the status of THC after the case of Richardson, who did not go to the Tokyo Olympics last year. She served a one-month ban on testing positive at the trials meet where she won the 100 meters.