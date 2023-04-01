Just days before former President Donald Trump was indicted, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sat down for what could be her biggest interview yet.
And that interview with journalist Lesley Stahl will air Sunday night on “60 Minutes,” just two days before the Republican U.S. representative from Georgia has promised to travel to New York City to protest in favor of former President Donald Trump.
Stahl met with Greene both at her home in Rome and in the U.S. Capitol. “60 Minutes” cameras were also following Greene around at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, where conservative activists gave her the rock star treatment.
The interview with “60 Minutes” will cover Greene’s hard-right “America First” views, her close ties to Trump and her new prominence in the Republican Party after becoming an ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“60 Minutes” will air on CBS at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Greene, who at times has a combative relationship with national media, appears to have had a positive experience with the award-winning TV newsmagazine and host Stahl.
“And while we may disagree on some issues, I respect her greatly,” Greene wrote.
After news broke last week that Trump had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, Greene posted on Twitter that she would be there on Tuesday when he was expected to turn himself in for arraignment.
“New York put your MAGA hats on,” she wrote on Friday. “Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants. I’ll see you on Tuesday.”
The event, which organizers are calling a “peaceful protest,” will be held at a park near the courthouse in conjunction with the New York Young Republican Club.
