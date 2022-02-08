Marketing Architects Hires Industry Veteran Deb Hagan to Bolster Creative Capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2022--
Deb Hagan joins Marketing Architects as the All-Inclusive TV advertising agency’s newest Vice President of Creative. Hagan brings a wealth of marketing knowledge and more than 20 years of creative experience to the team.
Hagan previously tackled creative direction at several prestigious agencies, including the Martin Agency, and most recently served as Yebo's Chief Creative Officer. On the client side, she oversaw the development of omnichannel brand campaigns for Walmart. Additionally, Hagan boasts impressive directorial experience. Her portfolio includes the short film Pee Shy, which won over 20 best-film honors, and the MGM feature-length film College.
In her new role, Hagan will guide creative concepting and production for a diverse roster of clients, combining her brand marketing background with Marketing Architects’ performance focus to produce campaigns that both build brands and drive results. Her hire reflects a trend among industry veterans seeking opportunities at modern, non-traditional agencies.
“As a creative who is passionate about data and insights as the building blocks for buzzworthy work, I’m excited to take that next-level,” Hagan says. “Marketing Architects’ disruptive business model allows us to reframe the traditional client-agency relationship in a way that keeps the consumer and results at the forefront of the creative process.”
Hagan's projects have won Cannes Lions, Effies, and other international awards. Her work has also received countless media accolades—such as being named “Top Five of the Year” by People Magazine and TV Guide.
"The creative landscape never stops evolving, and neither will we,” adds Rob DeMars, Chief Creative Officer at Marketing Architects. “Deb's expertise leading truly famous brands, and her unique history in film, continue our longstanding commitment to having a deep bench of remarkable talent doing remarkable work on behalf of our clients.”
About Marketing Architects
Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 25 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.
