MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2022--
All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects announced new conversion services designed to boost campaign effectiveness.
With the rise of ecommerce, consumers have growing control over their interactions with businesses. As a result, optimizing the customer experience at all stages of the buying process has never been more important.
Still, conversion optimization is rarely discussed within the context of TV advertising. Marketing Architects knew that needed to change, especially for performance-driven campaigns.
Many TV commercials encourage viewers to visit a website. But if the website is full of friction and keeps a visitor from making a purchase, the campaign won’t be as effective as it could have been. This is devastating for a campaign measuring success based on sales.
But not every business has time or resources to spend on conversion optimization. That's why Marketing Architects invested in building out their own capabilities. Today, they provide A/B and user testing, behavioral research and heuristic analysis, plus all the resources within their $50 million tech stack.
“We help our clients get rid of the barriers that are costing them customers,” explains Joel Kalinowski, VP of Conversion. “This looks different for every business but always starts with listening to your customers and learning how you can improve their experience.”
The new services ensure a wholistic, customer-centric approach to campaign development. They are provided to clients at no additional cost as part of Marketing Architects’ All-Inclusive model.
About Marketing Architects
Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and surprising ways for more than 25 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005004/en/
CONTACT: Elena Hengel
Director of Marketing
952-449-2622
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ONLINE RETAIL INTERNET TECHNOLOGY SMALL BUSINESS TV AND RADIO RETAIL MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS FINANCE CONSULTING
SOURCE: Marketing Architects
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/12/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/12/2022 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005004/en