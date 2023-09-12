CALEDONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2023--
Marketlab, a leading manufacturer of specialty healthcare products catering to the medical-surgical and laboratory segments, is pleased to announce its acquisition of the assets of Medi-Tech International, a Brooklyn, NY, based manufacturer specializing in wound care, labor-and-delivery, and patient safety products. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in both companies' histories as they unite to enhance their capabilities and better serve their customers and distributor partners.
As two family-owned organizations deeply rooted in the healthcare industry, Marketlab and Medi-Tech International share a long-standing tradition of providing high quality products and services to their Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) customers. By combining their expertise and resources, both companies are poised to set new standards in the healthcare product manufacturing sector.
The acquisition allows Marketlab to expand its already impressive portfolio of clinically preferred medical-surgical and laboratory brands. The addition of Medi-Tech International’s specialized products will further complement Marketlab's existing offerings, providing a comprehensive range of solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals worldwide.
"We are excited to bring Medi-Tech into the Marketlab family of brands,” said Tom Hill, CEO at Marketlab. “Their talented team members, market-leading products, strong distribution partnerships, and GPO contracts make Medi-Tech a perfect fit for our position as the market leader in mid-to-low volume, specialty healthcare products. We take pride in building, developing, and acquiring solutions that others may overlook. Our focus remains on the small things, and the details, that make the lives of healthcare workers better as they serve our communities. Medi-Tech shares a similar mission, and we are excited to support their ongoing efforts to drive better outcomes in healthcare through continued investments and collaboration."
Marketlab and Medi-Tech International are excited to pursue their shared vision of advancing healthcare through innovative products and outstanding service.
For more information about Marketlab and its portfolio of healthcare products, please visit about.marketlab.com.
About Marketlab:
Marketlab is a Caledonia, MI-based industry leader in the manufacturing of specialty healthcare products for medical-surgical and laboratory segments. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Marketlab has been serving Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) customers for over 25 years with clinically preferred medical-surgical and laboratory brands.
About Medi-Tech International:
Medi-Tech International Corporation, headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, is a renowned manufacturer of specialized wound care and labor-and-delivery products. With a heritage spanning more than 40 years, Medi-Tech International Corporation has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions to healthcare professionals and institutions worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912699989/en/
CONTACT: Mark Krhovsky
Chief Commercial Officer
Marketlab, Inc.
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH SURGERY OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE
SOURCE: Marketlab
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 09/12/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/12/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912699989/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.