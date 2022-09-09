FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022--
MarketVector Indexes TM announced the results of the quarterly and semi-annual MarketVector TM Index reviews. The following tables show a summary of the review results for selected indexes, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on www.marketvector.com. The following changes will be implemented for MarketVector TM Indexes on September 16, 2022. They will become effective on the next trading day.
Country/Regional Indexes
Additions
Deletions
New Count
MVIS® Australia Equal Weight (AUD) Index (MVMVW)
1
0
86
MVIS® Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers (AUD) Index (MVMVS)
3
6
78
MVIS® Brazil Small-Cap Index (MVBRF)*
11
7
111
MVIS® Egypt Index (MVEGPT)
1
1
25
MVIS® GDP Africa Index (MVAFK)
1
2
79
MVIS® Indonesia Index (MVIDX)
1
1
56
MVIS® Vietnam Index (MVVNM)
1
2
58
*Semi-annual review
Hard Assets Indexes
Additions
Deletions
New Count
MVIS® Australia Resources (AUD) Index (MVMVR)
0
1
32
MVIS® Global Agribusiness Index (MVMOO)
0
0
50
MVIS® Global Clean-Tech Metals Index (MVGMET)
1
0
49
MVIS® Global Junior Gold Miners Index (MVGDXJ)
0
1
95
MVIS® Global Oil Refiners Index (MVCRAK)
1
0
25
MVIS® Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index (MVREMX)
3
2
24
MVIS® Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy Index (MVNLR)
4
4
25
MVIS® North America Energy Infrastructure Index (MVEINC)*
1
1
30
MVIS® US Listed Oil Services 25 (MVOIH)*
1
1
25
*Semi-annual review
|Sector Indexes
Additions
Deletions
New Count
Bluestar® Global E-Brokers and Digital Capital Markets (BBIDS)*
1
1
25
BlueStar® Glb. Onl. Gamb. Vid. Gam. & eSports Index (BVGOG)
1
0
50
BlueStar® Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index (BCRUZ)
0
0
55
BlueStar® Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (BHDRO)
2
1
25
MVIS® Australia A-REITs (AUD) Index (MVMVA)
0
0
18
MVIS® Australia Banks (AUD) Index (MVMVB)
0
0
7
MVIS® Digital India Index (MVDIND)
1
1
35
MVIS® Global Digital Assets Equity Index (MVDAPP)
3
2
25
MVIS® Global Digital Assets Mining Index (MVDAM)
2
1
25
MVIS® GlobalFuture of Food ESG Index (MVFOF)
1
1
35
MVIS® Global Gaming Index (MVBJK)
0
1
36
MVIS® Global Hydrogen Economy Index (MVHTWO)
2
1
25
MVIS® Global Low Carbon Energy Index (MVSMOG)
0
0
71
MVIS® GlobalSpace Industry ESG Index (MVSPC)
1
1
25
MVIS® Global Video Gaming & eSports Index (MVESPO)
0
0
25
MVIS® Global Video Gaming & eSports (AUD) Index (MVESPOA)
0
0
25
MVIS® US Business Development Companies Index (MVBIZD)
0
0
25
MVIS® US Listed Biotech 25 Index (MVBBH)*
2
2
25
MVIS® US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index (MVPPH)*
0
1
25
MVIS® US Listed Retail 25 Index (MVRTH)*
0
0
25
MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 10% ESG Index (MVSMC)*
0
0
25
MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMH)*
0
0
25
MVIS® US Mortgage REITs Index (MVMORT)
0
0
26
*Semi-annual review
A complete list of components and weights is available on www.marketvector.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MarketVector TM Indexes can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review and the next semi-annual review results will be announced on December 9, 2022.
About MarketVector Indexes TM -www.marketvector.com
MarketVector Indexes GmbH develops, monitors and markets the MarketVector TM Indexes, a focused selection of pure-play and investable indexes. The introduction of MarketVector TM Indexes has expanded VanEck's successful brand from exchange-traded products to indexes, and the current portfolio of MarketVector Indexes TM reflects the company's in-depth expertise when it comes to emerging markets, hard assets, fixed income and special asset classes. Approximately USD 25.08 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MarketVector TM Indexes. MarketVector Indexes TM is a VanEck® Company.
